COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All lanes on westbound I-275 are back open after a crash between the Colerain Avenue and Blue Rock Road exits.

There were multiple injuries, the Colerain Fire Department said.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes for around 30 minutes.

Investigators have not provided information on the condition of the injured.

Click here for a real-time look at traffic across the Tri-State.