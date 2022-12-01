Watch Now
Man hospitalized after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station

Katie Cepero/WCPO
Posted at 12:21 AM, Dec 01, 2022
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night.

Police said a person driving a Ford Explorer at a "ridiculous speed" clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.

The driver was taken to UC Medical Center and is in serious condition, police said.

Colerain Avenue was shut down as police responded to the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

