Police: Colerain Township officer shoots, kills dog while responding to attack

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police shot and killed one dog while responding to an attack in Colerain Township Wednesday afternoon — just days after two dogs mauled a woman, leaving her arms in casts.

The Colerain Township Police Department said officers went to Grasscreek Court at around 1 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man attacked by three large dogs. When they arrived, police found the injured man but said the dogs had already fled the area.

Less than two hours later, officers received a call reporting that three dogs had jumped a man's fence on Adams Road, killing his chickens and biting him. Police responded to the home on Adams Road and tried to contain the dogs until the Hamilton County Dog Warden arrived.

Police said one of the dogs became aggressive, charging at an officer. The officer then shot and killed the dog, injuring another dog as well. When the dog warden arrived, Colerain police said they took the deceased dog and the third injured dog. The injured dog remained with its owners to receive medical attention.

Both men attacked are OK, police said. The first man took himself to receive medical treatment while the second had minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Hamilton County Dog Warden at 513-541-7387.

This news comes just one day after Dog Warden Beth Ward spoke at the Colerain Township Board of Trustees meeting about an attack Friday that left one Colerain Township woman significantly injured. Community members and officials were upset the dogs were able to quarantine at their home just down the street from where the woman recovered.

"I would like to see there is some sort of change when we have a situation like this," Colerain Police Chief Cordie said at the time. "That the dog is removed for the safety of not only the victim and the community but also the homeowners."

Officials said Tuesday they were able to remove the dogs from the home to quarantine with the dog warden.

Residents who attended the meeting also called on the township to reverse their decision to stop sending police to animal nuisance calls unless someone is in danger to prevent future attacks. Officials said they are planning on introducing legislation regarding dangerous animals.