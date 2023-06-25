Watch Now
Police: 5-year-old girl missing from Colerain Township

Colerain police are searching for 5-year-old Aleena Abraha who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 17:34:04-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl that has gone missing from Colerain Township, Colerain police said.

Aleena Abraha, 5, went missing from a neighborhood close to Kittywood Drive near Pebble Creek Golf Course around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Abraha was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, gray shorts and police said she is believed to be barefoot.

Police didn't specify if Abraha walked off from the neighborhood or was taken by someone.

Anyone that sees Abraha or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Colerain police at 513-321-2677.

