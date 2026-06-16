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Police: 3 hospitalized after Colerain Township shooting

colerain police shots fired
Marlena Lang/WCPO
colerain police shots fired
Posted

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Colerain Township, the township's spokesperson said.

Colerain Township police were dispatched to the shopping center at the intersection of Pippin and Compton roads just after 1 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found three people injured. All three were taken to area hospitals. However, no additional information was released on their conditions.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

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