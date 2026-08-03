Hamilton residents get tax ‘subpoenas’ about not filing: Are they legit?

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton residents who received letters about not filing their municipal income taxes are getting a second round of letters.

The Regional Income Tax Agency mailed the letters to taxpayers who did not respond to the non-filer notices sent in June. They are legit, despite some on social media questioning them.

The city addressed the issue in a recent Facebook post:

“If you receive an administrative subpoena from RITA, it is a legitimate notice requesting that you respond regarding a required municipal income tax return,” the post reads. “It is not a scam, and it's important that you complete the requested information and return it to RITA as soon as possible.”

Hamilton residents who failed to respond to earlier tax notices are receiving a second round of letters from the Regional Income Tax Agency, aka RITA.

RITA mailed the new notices to taxpayers who did not reply to non-filer letters sent in June. The city emphasized that these are legitimate communications:

“If you receive an Administrative Subpoena from RITA, it is a legitimate notice requesting that you respond regarding a required municipal income tax return,” the city said on social media. “It is not a scam, and it's important that you complete the requested information and return it to RITA as soon as possible.”

Residents needing help can visit the Municipal Building lobby at 345 High St. between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Taxpayers also have the option to file a return or exemption at ritaohio.com/Individuals/Home/File or mail responses directly to RITA’s Compliance Department.

For questions, contact Hamilton Tax Commissioner Dave Jones at 513-785-7153.