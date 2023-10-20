Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Police: 26-year-old woman shot, killed in Colerain Township; suspect in custody

Colerain Shooting 26-year-old Woman Shot, Killed
WCPO
A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed late Thursday night at an apartment in Colerain Township, Colerain police said.
Colerain Shooting 26-year-old Woman Shot, Killed
Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 16:38:27-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after being shot in a Colerain Township apartment late Thursday night, Colerain Township police said.

Police said officers arrived to the 9900 block of Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person not breathing.

There, officers found a woman shot dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Deasia Wynn.

Officers took Darell Noble, 26, into custody at the scene. Noble has been charged with Wynn's murder, police said.

Noble was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is awaiting his arraignment.

Colerain police's Criminal Investigative Unit is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

READ MORE:
Police: Two killed in fatal, fiery crash in Colerain Township
Police: 24-year-old killed in stabbing near Colerain Township pizza restaurant
Colerain Township community rallies to support teen whose life has changed after accidental shooting

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards Sunday, October 22 at 8PM