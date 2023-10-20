Police: 26-year-old woman shot, killed in Colerain Township; suspect in custody

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after being shot in a Colerain Township apartment late Thursday night, Colerain Township police said.

Police said officers arrived to the 9900 block of Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person not breathing.

There, officers found a woman shot dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Deasia Wynn.

Officers took Darell Noble, 26, into custody at the scene. Noble has been charged with Wynn's murder, police said.

Noble was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is awaiting his arraignment.

Colerain police's Criminal Investigative Unit is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

