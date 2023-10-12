Colerain Township community rallies to support teen whose life has changed after accidental shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain Township community came together to support one family undergoing a major adjustment.

In a ducked-off neighborhood, dozens of people packed the block leading to teenager Carson West's home, waiting for him to arrive.

"It brought tears to my eyes the minute I pulled into the neighborhood," family friend Stacey Marsh said.

In April, West was critically injured in an accidental shooting while visiting family in West Price Hill.

"It was really hard on the kids," Marsh said. "My son had a really hard time with it, as did all of his friends — lots of tears, lots of raw feelings."

After receiving care at Cincinnati Children's, West and his family spent six months in Atlanta as he underwent speech, physical and occupational therapy.

"Their life was turned upside down, right? They couldn't see past tomorrow when this happened," said Carl McClurg, co-founder of Iron Sharpens Iron.

As he made his return home, a couple of local nonprofits worked to find a solution to help him and his family with their new normal. Christian-based groups The Help Squad and Iron Sharpens Iron came together to renovate parts of West's home, making it easier for him to get around with his wheelchair.

They essentially gave him a new bedroom and accessible bathroom, which would have cost the West family upwards of $70,000.

"To be able to give this family this entire remodeled two rooms that can accommodate Carson and totally free, not one penny was spent from them," said Brian Ibold, president of The Help Squad.

As West's family pulled into his neighborhood, escorted by Colerain Township police and fire crews, a marching band began playing on their front lawn. Cheerleaders waved their pom poms while community members cheered on the side of the road.

Former Bengal David Fulcher was even there to give West a signed jersey and some words of wisdom. Everyone in the community said they were proud of how their township rallied around one of its own.

"Colerain Township, man," said Ibold. "These guys know how to rally around people."