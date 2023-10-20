Police: Road closed after fatal, fiery crash in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Struble Road in Colerain Township is closed after a vehicle caught fire following a crash, according to Colerain police.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight Friday morning. When officers arrived, they determined the crash was fatal, but police did not say how many people were hurt or killed.

Police did not say what may have caused the crash, but roadways were wet from recent rain. The vehicle was crashed off the side of the road.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.