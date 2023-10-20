Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Police: Road closed after fatal, fiery crash in Colerain Township

Colerain crash struble road.JPG
Blake Sheely
Colerain crash struble road.JPG
Posted at 6:05 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 06:52:54-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Struble Road in Colerain Township is closed after a vehicle caught fire following a crash, according to Colerain police.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight Friday morning. When officers arrived, they determined the crash was fatal, but police did not say how many people were hurt or killed.

Police did not say what may have caused the crash, but roadways were wet from recent rain. The vehicle was crashed off the side of the road.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Repeat: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Delhi police: Man dead after shooting at smoke shop Is your kid up late on their phone? They could be vulnerable to online predators Reds re-sign Covington Catholic grad Luke Maile

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards Sunday, October 22 at 8PM