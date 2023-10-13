Police: 24-year-old killed in stabbing near Colerain Township pizza restaurant

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed near the Domino's on Colerain Avenue late Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for Colerain Township police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near the pizza restaurant a few blocks south of West Galbraith Road, police said. Investigators had the entire shopping plaza blocked off as they worked to process the crime scene.

Police said the victim stumbled across the street after the stabbing before someone found him and called 911. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died on the way to the hospital, according to investigators on the scene.

Jim Love with Colerain Township police said he isn't sure if the victim was stabbed inside the restaurant or outside.

Police questioned at least two people. A WCPO crew on the scene saw one of those people being led out of the Domino's in handcuffs.

Investigators have not said if any arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim has not been released.