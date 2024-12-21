Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

PD: Woman found dead in mobile home fire in Colerain Township

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was found dead in a fire Saturday evening in Colerain Township, Colerain Police Chief Edwin Cordie III told WCPO.

The fire happened Saturday around 4 p.m. at a residence in the 8300 block of Stahley Drive. Several mobile homes sit along the dead-end street off of Galbraith Road.

A woman, who has not been identified, was found dead in the home, Cordie said. First responders also found two dead cats.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

Watch Live:

The Week As It Happened

More local news:
Frontier Airlines launches nonstop flight from CVG to West Palm Beach Findlay Market's Holiday Market extends hours for last-minute gifts Cincinnati Reds get catcher Jose Trevino in trade with New York Yankees

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money