PD: Woman found dead in mobile home fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was found dead in a fire Saturday evening in Colerain Township, Colerain Police Chief Edwin Cordie III told WCPO.

The fire happened Saturday around 4 p.m. at a residence in the 8300 block of Stahley Drive. Several mobile homes sit along the dead-end street off of Galbraith Road.

A woman, who has not been identified, was found dead in the home, Cordie said. First responders also found two dead cats.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.