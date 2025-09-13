Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Ronald Regan Highway

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash early Saturday morning along Ronald Reagan Highway, Colerain Township Fire & EMS said.

Officials said the crash took place around 1:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Ronald Reagan between Blue Rock Road and I-275. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a white SUV on its roof.

First responders performed life-saving measures on one person in the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released their identity. The other person in the SUV was transported to UC Medical Center, but their current condition is unknown.

Ronald Reagan Highway was shut down for roughly an hour after the crash, but it reopened before 3 a.m.

Colerain police's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash, they're asked to call 513-321-2677.