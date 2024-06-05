Newly released video shows moment teens attacked woman on Metro bus in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Newly released video shows the moment multiple teens assaulted a woman on a Metro bus in Colerain Township this April.

Officers were called to Colerain Avenue near Banning Road on April 13 for the report of a Metro passenger who had been assaulted. There they found China Davis, who was left with a broken nose, black eyes and a large patch of hair ripped out after a group of teens beat her before running off the bus.

Video released by Colerain police shows Davis getting on the bus just a minute or so before a group of five teens gets on board and sits a few rows behind her. Surveillance footage shows the teens talking and Davis turning around to say something, but the audio is not clear.

Davis and the group appear to go back and forth for several minutes before she gets up and sits at the front of the bus. The two sides still appear to go back and forth with the teens appearing to speak back to the bus driver, though the driver's comments cannot be heard clearly.

"We ain't said nothing to her — we not saying s—t to her," one of the teens yells back.

Moments leading to fight on Metro bus in Colerain Township

On several occasions, the teens try to get up and walk to the front of the bus before one of them appears to hold them back.

Eventually, the entire group gets up and appears to be walking off the bus. Then, one teen appears to flex like she's going to swing on Davis, who kicks back. She and multiple other members of the group actually do swing at Davis, hitting her until she falls out of her seat.

One teen gets on top of Davis and continues to swing while another tries to step on her. One of the men sitting in front of the fight tries to break up the fight, and one of the teens swings at him as well.

They continue to hit and step on Davis, appearing to drag her further to the front of the bus — out of view of the camera.

Fight on Metro bus in Colerain Township

The group then walks back to the back of the bus and attempts to leave, with one person kicking at the door until another hits the emergency button to open it. They then run away.

Davis and her aunt told us after the attack the teens had been causing trouble and the driver had threatened to throw them off the bus repeatedly without taking any action.

"I was just so angry at everyone on the bus that didn't help me," she said.

RELATED | 'I could hear her scream for help': Woman threatens lawsuit after niece attacked on Metro bus

Police said in April they arrested three teens — ages 13, 14 and 17 — in connection with the attack and were still searching for two more.

Davis's aunt, Lynette Allen, said she and Davis were considering legal action against Metro because she would likely need corrective surgery to recover.