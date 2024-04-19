Watch Now
'I could hear her scream for help': Woman threatens lawsuit over Metro bus attack in Colerain Township

China Davis said she was attacked on a Metro Bus April 13, and her aunt is calling for accountability from Metro and the teens police accused of attacking her
Posted at 10:47 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 22:47:29-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lynette Allen said she was on the phone with her niece China Davis and listened to the moments leading up to, and including, what Colerain Township police called an attack by teens that left Davis with a broken nose, black eyes and a large patch of her hair ripped out.

Davis said she had asked the Metro driver to stop the bus repeatedly as the teens harassed herself and others leading up to the beating near Colerain Ave. and Banning Rd.

"I was just so angry at everyone on the bus that didn't help me," she said.

Davis and Allen said the teens had been causing trouble for 10 to 15 minutes before the attack, and Allen said she could hear the driver threaten to throw them off the bus repeatedly without taking action.

"We need to hold everyone accountable," Allen said.

Allen said teens were aggressive from the moment they got onto the bus.

PREVIOUS: Police arrest 3 juveniles accused of attacking woman on Metro bus

"I can hear the young lady say, 'Someone is getting effed up today. I already have charges.' This young lady said this," she said.

Allen said she used a phone tracking app to race to Davis after listening to the assault.

"By the time I get to her, she's in the ambulance. Blood is everywhere. I can visibly see she has a broken nose," she said.

Police arrested a 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the attack and said they were still searching for two more.

"I just hope they get locked up for a very long time," Davis said.

Allen said she hopes the teens get help.

"We need to get to the root," she said. "Not just lock them up because that's not going to do anything if you're not getting to the problem."

Allen said she and Davis are considering legal action against Metro as Davis is likely going to need corrective surgery to fully recover.

In response to Davis's claims, a Metro spokesperson updated a statement they'd sent out earlier in the day:

"Providing a safe experience for our customers and team members is our top priority. We are thankful for the Colerain Police Department's swift response following our operators call for assistance and their apprehension of several of the perpetrators.

We take pride in our collaborative safety approach, which include equipping all of our vehicles with cameras and strong partnerships with local law enforcement.

After learning of the victim's concerns this evening we will further investigate the situation to review how it was handled."

