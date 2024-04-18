Police arrest 3 juveniles accused of attacking woman on Metro bus

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Colerain police have arrested three juveniles accused of attacking a woman on a Metro bus on April 13.

Officers arrested a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection with the alleged attack; police said they are still searching for two more teens who are suspected of being involved.

According to a press release from Colerain police, officers were called to Colerain Avenue near Banning Road at around 3:58 p.m. that day for the report of a Metro passenger who'd been assaulted by multiple juveniles.

Police said when they arrived, they learned a woman on the bus had been threatened by a group of teens she didn't know; eventually, the woman asked the Metro driver to stop the bus so she could call police to their area.

However, when the bus stopped, police said the teens approached her and began assaulting her, including punching and kicking her while she was on the ground, "causing serious injuries to her face."

According to Colerain police, the kids then kicked the door of the Metro bus several times, damaging it before running away.

Police said the three teens were taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center after they were charged; they were released the same day.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack can contact Colerain police at 513.321.2677.