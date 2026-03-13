FBI: Colerain Township teen missing since mid-February found safe, suspect in custody

CINCINNATI — Madison Fields, the Colerain Township teenager who had been missing since mid-February, was found safe, officials announced.

FBI Cincinnati, the Colerain Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced Friday that Fields was located and rescued in Florida.

Officials were able to find Fields after locating a person of interest in her disappearance who currently lives in Tennessee. When the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team went to the person's home, they learned the suspect had fled before they arrived. However, they were able to identify a Florida hotel where the person was believed to have been staying.

When FBI Jacksonville and local police responded to the hotel, officials found Fields safe and took the suspect into custody.

"We are all relieved that Madison has been safely located," Colerain Police Chief Edwin C. Cordie III said in a release. "Colerain Police and our partners never gave up hope that she would be found. I am thankful for the hard work of our officers and detectives and the support of the community."

We previously spoke with Fields' father, who was canvassing and hoping to find answers about his daughter's whereabouts.

You can watch our full interview with him here:

Father pleads for help finding missing teenage daughter

It is unclear if the suspect is connected at all to the New York man previously indicted for his connection to Fields. Police said they'll release more details on the suspect's charges "in the near future."