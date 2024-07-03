Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Man arrested after police say person was assaulted with machete in road rage incident in Colerain Township

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 02, 2024

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Colerain Township have arrested a man accused of injuring another person in a road rage incident on Colerain Avenue Monday afternoon.

The Colerain Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Colerain Avenue just after 2 p.m. Monday for a person assaulted. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said he was followed by another car after an incident on Ronald Reagan Highway.

When he and his passenger were stopped at a light, he said multiple people got out of the other vehicle, opened his door and began assaulting him with a large machete. The people also stole his shoes before fleeing.

The man injured was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

Police were able to identify the other car and some of the people involved in the assault, and arrested 38-year-old Patric Tucker for felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing. Police said anyone who witnessed it or has additional information is asked to call the department at 513-321-2677.

Watch Live:

The Debrief

More local news:
Norwood couple stranded in Las Vegas after crash causes husband's brain injury Middletown teacher crowned Mrs. Ohio America 2024 Member who resigned from teachers’ pension fund concerned about investment firm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!