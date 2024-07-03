Man arrested after police say person was assaulted with machete in road rage incident in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Colerain Township have arrested a man accused of injuring another person in a road rage incident on Colerain Avenue Monday afternoon.

The Colerain Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Colerain Avenue just after 2 p.m. Monday for a person assaulted. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said he was followed by another car after an incident on Ronald Reagan Highway.

When he and his passenger were stopped at a light, he said multiple people got out of the other vehicle, opened his door and began assaulting him with a large machete. The people also stole his shoes before fleeing.

The man injured was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

Police were able to identify the other car and some of the people involved in the assault, and arrested 38-year-old Patric Tucker for felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing. Police said anyone who witnessed it or has additional information is asked to call the department at 513-321-2677.