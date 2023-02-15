Crews search for man who fell into Colerain Township pond

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Search and rescue crews are looking for a 24-year-old man who fell into a Colerain Township pond Monday night.

The Colerain Fire Department said crews responded to a pond on Stone Mill Road after receiving a call at around 6:15 p.m. about a man who fell into a pond while working in a canoe. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County Search and Rescue and Ohio Task Force 1 are also at the scene.

Officials said crews were on the water within five minutes of the call and divers are currently searching. Because the water is likely under 50 degrees, the fire department said the search is considered a cold water rescue.

If crews cannot find the man within about three hours, officials said the rescue will likely become a recovery. While the pond is not large, officials said it is about 15 feet deep. Task Force 1 is using sonar to help with the search.

Fire officials said an off-duty Colerain Township firefighter lives nearby and heard the situation, jumping into the water to try to rescue the man. Officials said the firefighter was unable to grab him before he went underwater.

WCPO crews are at the scene. This story will update this story with more information when it is made available.

