Family 'hoping and praying' for answers in Ohio woman's disappearance as FBI offers $10K reward for info

DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a Dayton woman who’s been missing since December.

Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 visiting her ex-boyfriend at his apartment in Trotwood. Authorities said she was exchanging items after the couple broke up.

Surveillance footage shows her SUV leaving the area around 4:30 a.m. However, she never returned home. Chapman was driving her silver Cadillac SRX 2014 with Ohio plate JVQ8612. It was later found abandoned in Middletown along Jewell Avenue. Her purse and belongings were inside, but Chapman was nowhere to be found.

"Cierra has a 15-year-old son, who needs and wants his mom," her sister Latisha Lofton said.

Lofton family is hopeful the reward money could help them get answers.

"(We're) hoping and praying,” Lofton said. “We got to be realistic and think of the good and think of the bad, but overall we still got hope that my sister is out there.”

According to Dayton police, Chapman has no ties to Middletown. They called the case suspicious.

"Cierra didn't just one day go missing by accident, “ Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Investigative Department said. “We know that this was a planned event. Something well orchestrated and that people know in Dayton what happened to Cierra, but they're not coming forward.

Police are going to search for Chapman Saturday with search and rescue volunteers. They’re partnering with EquuSearch, a national search and recovery organization.

"We will have drones in the air looking for her, ATVs, K-9s and things of that nature. We’ll have about 30 people out Saturday, trying to look for Cierra," Johns said.

Police didn’t reveal where they plan on searching, but said the locations are part of their investigation. Chapman’s family says this, along with reward money, should make all the difference.

"With them doing this, it will probably pull a lot of people in to talk," Lofton said.

The family is pleading for people with information to come forward.

"Any tip is helpful," Lofton said.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

