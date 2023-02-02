Police: Man crushed to death by safe door at Milford manufacturing plant

MILFORD, Ohio — One man is dead after police said he was trapped under a safe door at Hamilton Safe's manufacturing plant in Milford.

Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. That employee was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his identity will not be released until family notifications are made.

According to its website, Hamilton Safe Co. is one of the largest manufacturers of physical security products, pneumatic tube systems and audio/video systems.

Cincinnati's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office is conducting an investigation. Union Township police are also investigating.

