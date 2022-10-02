One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary

CLEVES, Ohio — One burglar was stabbed and another was injured during an attempted break in at a residence in the Village of Cleves, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 11:20 a.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 171 Pontius Avenue for a reported person stabbed. When they arrived they found two people injured, and both were transported by the Miami Township Fire Department to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

During a follow-up investigation by the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigative Section, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home. A verbal altercation ensued that turned into physical altercation where Otto was stabbed and Sipple sustained minor wounds after attacking the person who stabbed Otto.

The sheriff's office determined that the person who stabbed Otto did so out of self-defense. The sheriff's office did not specify if that other person was the homeowner.

Both Otto and Sipple are each being charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500.

