'It's scary' | Residents near site of styrene leak say awaiting updates has been 'literally terrifying'

CLEVES, Ohio — While officials were able to determine that a styrene leak at a railyard in Cleves and Whitewater Township had stopped late Tuesday night, residents are still waiting for the all-clear sign to return to their homes.

Some slept in nearby hotels, while others stayed with friends or family. Arthur Pelcher said he slept in his car, unsure what was going on when he tried to return home from working the night shift.

"I've been in the same clothes since I got off work — that was yesterday," Pelcher said. "And that tells you something ... I could not go to the house, take a shower, change clothes, get my medicine."

In the morning, he went to the Whitewater Township Community Center — one of multiple free shelters offered to residents in the area — and awaited any updates.

"It's got everybody freaking out now," Pelcher said. "How much exposure? How long are we gonna be out of our houses? Hey, I'm thankful to be alive."

He's not the only person wondering what's next.

"I know everyone that I live by is OK, but I'm scared," resident Melissa McCoy said.

They took their concerns straight to officials, asking when they could return home during the latest press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"The residents are feeling displaced, scared, they have nowhere to go, they left ... everything," one woman told officials.

Officials said they did not see the evacuation order lifting any time soon because there is still a risk of the tanker car holding the styrene exploding. Mike Miller, a spokesperson for Central Railroad of Indiana, which owns the railway, said the car temperatures are in a safer range now, but officials are continuing to monitor it to ensure it won't heat back up.

Representatives with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the air quality in the area is being monitored and tested. According to Hamilton County Public Heath, initial tests show no issues with the air or primary water service.

While they wait, some residents have been able to return to their homes to pick up medicine.

"My son is on medication and has to have it every day," McCoy said. "They did escort me to the house to get it last night, the sheriff did."

McCoy said it was a "huge relief" to grab the things she needed, but she still had to leave her three cats at the house. For now, she and other residents have no choice but to wait and see when they can return.

"Not knowing, literally we didn't get any type of answer ... is literally terrifying," Alysha Johnson said. "It's scary."

Some residents said they plan to get blood tests following any possible exposure from the leak. A class-action lawsuit was filed on Wednesday for residents and businesses dealing with lost wages and physical or mental suffering due to the leak.