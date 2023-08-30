Watch Now
FD: Student ejected, 7 others transported to hospital after crash near Taylor High School in Cleves

At least 1 person was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter
Cleves crash
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 09:50:26-04

CLEVES, Ohio — Eight people are in the hospital after a crash near Taylor High School in Cleves Wednesday morning, the Miami Township Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Cooper Avenue.

At least two vehicles are involved. First responders said a Taylor High School student was ejected from one of the vehicles. They said one person was airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter and that seven others were taken in ambulances.

It's unclear how many of the other victims are students. The Miami Township Fire Department said a woman in one of the vehicles may have been an administrator at the school.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Deputies have not provided details on the severity of the victims' injures.

The intersection is currently closed. Investigators have not said when it will reopen.

A spokesperson for the Three Rivers Local School District said they will be issuing a statement shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

