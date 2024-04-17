'You don't have to be Jewish to be shocked': National, local anti-semitic incidents break records in 2023

AMBERLY VILLAGE, Ohio — Antisemitic incidents were at an all-time high last year — more than doubling from 2022 — rising to the highest level ever recorded in American history.

Audits are published every year, compiled of data tracked by the Anti-Defamation League. Final statistics for 2023 reported a total of 8,873 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism across the country.

The report represents a 140% increase from 2022, which was already a record-setting year. According to the ADL Center on Extremism, incidents increased in all three categories: incidents of harassment surged by 184% compared to 2022; acts of vandalism rose 69%; and physical assaults jumped 45%.

"You don't have to be Jewish to be shocked at these numbers," said Kelly Fishman, regional director of ADL Cleveland.

While national incidents surged, so too did statewide incidents. Ohio reported a 367% increase, Fishman said.

"One of the things we see tied to this is white supremacist propaganda and that should really be alarming to all people because what we're seeing blamed on Jewish people, things that are antisemitic, are also pulling in tropes about people based on their race, gender identity and sexual orientation as well," she said. "So when we see this rise in antisemitism we really see a rise in hate across the board."

The ADL report tabulated a total of 8,873 antisemitic incidents over the course of 2023. More than half — 5,204 — occurred after Oct. 7. There were 1,117 swastikas reported, representing a 41% increase from 2022.

There were 1,987 incidents targeting Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, an increase of 237 percent from 589 in 2022. This significant increase was in part due to the dramatic spike in antisemitic bomb threats, the vast majority of which targeted synagogues in the fall. In total, synagogues experienced 73 percent of all incidents affecting Jewish institutions in 2023, according to the report.

​"To see that bomb threats have increased on Jewish institutions...you know, to think about Jewish Day Schools or the JCC where many people, even those who are not Jewish, send their kids for preschool or daycare or summer camp — this impacts everyone," Fishman said.

While disheartened by the numbers, Rabbi Ari Jun said he somewhat expected them.

"I wish I could say we're more surprised by the numbers going up so high," he told WCPO.

Jun leads the Jewish Community Relations Council and tracks local antisemitic incidents. He said Cincinnati's numbers match those in the national report.

"We went from having an incident maybe once a week. In the weeks immediately following Oct. 7, we were actually closer to one a day in the Cincinnati area," Jun said. "Now, for point of reference, we've had three or four just in the last week here."

Hours after ADL released its 2023 report, Jun joined dozens of faith leaders and community members at the American Jewish Committee's 31st annual Community Intergroup Seder at the Mayerson JCC. The Seder dinner is a symbolic and traditional start to the Jewish festival of Passover.

"One of its central points is that we're supposed to come together, not just with the people with whom you're closest, but your whole community," Jun said. "In this moment, there's nothing we need more than coming together."

Jun said other current factors are likely fueling the rise in antisemitism. Historically, incidents tick up when Israel is in the news and when voters prepare to cast their ballots during an election year.

"I don't know if 2024 is going to be one of those (record) years," said Jun. "But we're not on track to get back to someplace that's more healthy in a way that I wish we would."