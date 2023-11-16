Woman faces charges for identity theft crimes stretching back over a decade

CINCINNATI — A woman is facing federal charges for identity theft crimes that stretch back over a decade, according to the U.S. State's Attorney's office.

Federal officials said 56-year-old Christina Vaskovsky has been charged with wire fraud, misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

The office of the U.S. State's Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Kenneth Parker, said in a press release that Vaskovsky was initially indicted in 2008 for allegedly stealing $14,500 from her employer. However, she failed to appear at her trial, which was scheduled to begin in December 2008 and subsequently a nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest.

Then, in 2010, officials said Vaskovsky obtained an Ohio driver's license using the name, date of birth and social security number of a child born the same year as her, but who'd died in 1977.

With that license, officials said Vaskovsky used the child's identity over 13 years.

In that time, she allegedly received $19,570 in food stamp benefits, $11,600 in unemployment benefits, $36,000 in social security disability benefits and $4,300 in supplemental security income disability benefits.

She also used the false identity to allegedly file bankruptcy, discharging nearly $128,000 in debt. Officials said she also used the child's identity when she was arrested for shoplifting in Kentucky and to apply on five separate occasions for economic injury disaster loans.