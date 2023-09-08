Police: 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winton Hills Thursday night.

Cincinnati police responded to the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive for a reported shooting. Police said they found two shooting victims, aged 18 and 25. The 18-year-old was shot in the wrist, while the 25-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

Police said the 25-year-old was in a car when the shooting happened, driving the car toward Elmwood Place before calling 911.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officers at the scene said at this time they do not know what led to the shooting.