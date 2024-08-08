Police: 1 dead after early morning shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Winton Hills Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bettman Drive near Emery Park.

Police said the victim was in his forties.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police did not tell us about any other injuries.

No information about possible suspects has been released.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this article when more information becomes available.