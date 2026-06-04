Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWinton Hills

Actions

Person expected to survive after being shot in the head in Winton Hills

nonfatal shooting.png
Adam Schrand
nonfatal shooting.png
Posted

CINCINNATI — A person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover after being shot in the head at an apartment complex in Winton Hills late Wednesday night.

Cincinnati District Four police responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Winneste Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. There, officers found one person who'd been shot in the head; medical personnel determined the wound was not life-threatening, according to Cincinnati police.

The person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical treatment.

At the scene, investigators found shell casings in the street near the apartment complex. They also said they found bullet holes in the door of an apartment building. Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting; they also have not released any suspect information.

More Cincinnati news:
Developers unveil new plan for Hyde Park Square project Over-the-Rhine restaurant, wine bar LouVino closes after nearly 8 years Sushi restaurant, cocktail lounge Baru closes in downtown Cincinnati

Here’s how to get WCPO 9 back on DIRECTV