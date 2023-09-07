Prosecutors: Man called police an hour before shooting woman, driving to Tennessee

CINCINNATI — The man accused of killing a Cincinnati woman found dead inside her own vehicle in Tennessee called police himself an hour before he allegedly shot her, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Kaitlyn Lynch, 36, was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 19. Police in Cheatham County, Tennessee found 32-year-old Lance Miller, of Abbott, Texas, in the vehicle next to her body after leading police on a chase through several Tennessee counties.

Miller was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of abduction.

If convicted on all charges, Miller could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, Miller himself called Cincinnati police on August 18, just one day before Lynch was found dead. Police were dispatched around 10:52 p.m. that evening to a home in Westwood. Prosecutors say when officers arrived, Miller told them there was "an issue with the lease on a vehicle registered to his girlfriend," whom he identified to officers as Lynch.

Miller told police Lynch refused to get out of her car; When police spoke with her, she was sitting in the passenger seat of her car and told officers there were no problems, but that she would not leave the car to go inside the home.

Prosecutors said police officers left, "as there was no criminal activity being reported."

An hour later, prosecutors said Miller went into the home — which belonged to Lynch — and got a gun. He came back outside and opened fire on the car, hitting Lynch at least once, prosecutors said.

After that, police were again called to the home in Westwood.

When they got there, the car was gone and in its place were nine .40 caliber shell casings and shattered glass, prosecutors said. On the porch, police found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson gun, but neither Miller nor Lynch could be found, according to the press release.

Investigators began tracking both Miller and Lynch's cell phones, which revealed they were traveling south on I-75, prosecutors said. On August 19, at around 5:30 a.m., prosecutors said investigators found Lynch's phone along the side of I-75 near Lexington, Ky.

Police then began tracking Lynch's vehicle, which prosecutors said continued south on I-75 before getting onto I-40 in Tennessee. Police in Tennessee spotted the car and tried to perform a traffic stop on it, but prosecutors said Miller refused, leading police on a chase.

The chase wound through multiple Tennessee counties before Miller hit stop sticks and was arrested.

In the passenger seat of the car, prosecutors said investigators found Lynch's body, but it's unknown when she died from her injuries.

Miller has since been in a jail in Tennessee, pending extradition back to Hamilton County — which prosecutors said is scheduled to happen on Sept. 11.

Lynch had two young girls, and family and colleagues who knew her well said her children were the lights of her life.

"​She was a very kind and generous person," said downtown attorney Jim Hartke. "She lived for her children."

Hartke said she would sometimes bring the girls around his law office, where she worked.

"That's kind of just who she was," Hartke said. "We just enjoyed the heck out of her around here."

Miller had stayed briefly with Lynch, according to Hartke. He said he met Miller and didn't feel any misgivings about him, but others in the office had been put off by him. Hartke had shared some bourbon with Lynch and Miller on Friday evening.

"I don't have anything to say to him, we'll have to let the justice system run its course," he said. "But I certainly hope he gets convicted of kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and murder — and receives the maximum sentence."

John Reuthers, Lynch's brother, said his family — and those young girls — still needed prayers. He said Lynch always put her family first.