Cincinnati woman kidnapped, murdered: Her body found inside vehicle in Tennessee with suspected killer

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman was found dead on Saturday inside her own vehicle in Tennessee after being kidnapped outside an apartment in Westwood, according to Hamilton County court documents.

On Friday around 11:50 p.m., Cincinnati police (CPD) responded to the 2800 block of Temple Avenue for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and a possible kidnapping, CPD said in a press release. Investigators said the victim, 36-year-old Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch, was likely injured and held against her will in her own vehicle.

On Saturday, officers in Cheatham County, Tennessee arrested 32-year Lance Mason Miller, of Abbott, Texas, after they found him inside Lynch's stolen vehicle next to her dead body, according to court documents.

Before the arrest, Miller led different law enforcement agencies on a multi-county chase early Saturday morning, according to WKRN in Middle Tennessee.

Miller is facing a murder and a kidnapping charge. According to investigators, Miller allegedly shot Lynch and then stole her car.

He is currently in the Wilson County, Tennessee jail where he's facing charges including evading arrest and abuse of a corpse.

The relationship between Miller and Lynch is not known at this time.

It is unclear when Miller will be extradited to Hamilton County to face the murder and kidnapping charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.