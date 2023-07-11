Watch Now
Police: Man shot in stomach during attempted robbery outside Westwood apartment complex

A man is in the hospital after getting shot during an attempted robbery outside a Westwood apartment complex, Cincinnati police said. The 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital, investigators said.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jul 11, 2023
CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital after getting shot during an attempted robbery outside a Westwood apartment complex, Cincinnati police said.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach around 10 p.m. Monday on Wendee Drive, investigators said.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not released any suspect information.

