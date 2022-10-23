Watch Now
Police: 1 person shot in Lockland has 'life threatening injuries'

The shooting occurred at 4:15 p.m. Saturday
Posted at 8:44 PM, Oct 22, 2022
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Lockland police say a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon left one man with life threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and W. Wyoming Avenue at 4:15 p.m. and found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UC Medical Center where his exact condition has not been released.

The man was only described by police as being in his 20's.

This shooting is being investigated by the Lockland Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699.

