1 woman in custody after shooting man at Madisonville apartment complex

CINCINNATI — A woman is in custody and a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at Centennial Station Apartments in Madisonville, Cincinnati police said.

According to CPD, a woman shot a man at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. Only one round was fire, police said.

Police did not specify where the man was shot, but he is alive and at UC Hospital in surgery.

Police have not released the identities of either the woman or man. It is also unknown if either the shooter or victim are residents of the complex.

Currently, police are investigating whether the female shot the man in self-defense.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

RELATED

28-year-old man dead after early morning East Price Hill shooting

Police: person shot in Lockland Saturday has died

Wrong way driver crashes, killing 1 person on I-75

