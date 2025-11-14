Police: 17-year-old arrested in February Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on an open murder warrant in connection with the February shooting of 19-year-old Noah Thornhill in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

CPD's Homicide Unit said they made the arrest with the help of the Colerain Township Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Boudinot Avenue around 10 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3300 block of Boudinot Avenue, police said.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Thornhill suffering from a gunshot wound. Thornhill was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.