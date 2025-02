CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Boudinot Avenue around 10:15 p.m., police said.

Police said a man, who they did not identify, was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

CPD said they are currently trying to identify and locate the suspect in the shooting.