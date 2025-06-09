Watch Now
Coroner: Woman dead in apparent homicide in Millvale

Adam Schrand
CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Millvale, according to police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Cincinnati police were at the shooting scene in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Police did not provide much information, but they did say they were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Later Monday morning, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the death of the unidentified woman as an "apparent homicide" on the coroner's report.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

