CPD: 77-year-old woman arrested for fatally shooting man in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A 77-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was shot and killed in Westwood on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said officers were called to the 2700 block of East Tower Drive off of Queen City Avenue at around 7:47 p.m. Sunday evening. When they got there, they found 58-year-old Arthur Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined Osborne was dead at the scene.

Cincinnati police arrested 77-year-old Kathleen Geiger. She faces one charge of reckless homicide.

According to court documents, Geiger told police the shooting happened as the result of a joke. Documents say Geiger shot Osborne one time in the pelvic region after the pair "were engaged in harmless banter when he jokingly requested she shoot him."

Court documents say Geiger told police she believed the gun was unloaded when she pointed it at Osborne and pulled the trigger.