CPD: 2 young children found wandering the streets of Westwood at 2 a.m.

Investigators are searching for their parents
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jun 07, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for the parents of two young children found wandering outside alone in Westwood in the middle of the night.

A 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were found walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

We are showing the pictures of these children in hopes that those who recognize them will call CPD and help find their parents.

Investigators have not said if they know where these children are from or if they have any leads on who their parents are.

If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, you are asked to call 513-352-3542.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

