CPD: 1 teen hospitalized, another injured after car hits stone wall they were sitting on

CINCINNATI — One teenager is in the hospital and another teenager sustained minor injuries after a car struck the stone wall they were sitting on at Dunham Recreation Area Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said a 16-year-old boy driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze south on Dunham Way hit a stone wall where two teens were sitting. A 17-year-old girl was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy sustained minor injuries but declined treatment.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call CPD at 513-352-2514.