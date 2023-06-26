CPD: 1 killed, another injured in Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Erlene Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they discovered an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators have not provided an update on his condition.

A short time after the shooting, investigators said someone dropped off another shooting victim at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. That victim, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information.

If you have any information about this homicide you are asked to call CPD at 513-352-3542.

