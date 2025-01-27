Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWestwood

Actions

Coroner identifies 21-year-old dead after Westwood homicide

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in Westwood on Thursday.

According to the coroner's report, 21-year-old Antonion Richard died Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, days after he was shot in Westwood.

The shooting happened on Cavanaugh Road Thursday evening.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about a possible suspect. CPD has also not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Cincinnatians take the plunge for the Special Olympics Lakota West boys hoops team defeats Lakota East in GMC showdown Colerain residents call for more police presence and FLOCK amid police shortage

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money