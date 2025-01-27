Coroner identifies 21-year-old dead after Westwood homicide

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in Westwood on Thursday.

According to the coroner's report, 21-year-old Antonion Richard died Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, days after he was shot in Westwood.

The shooting happened on Cavanaugh Road Thursday evening.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about a possible suspect. CPD has also not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting.