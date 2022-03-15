Cincinnati woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for 19-year-old son's death

CINCINNATI — Marcus Allen held his son's ashes as he listened to a judge sentence his child's mother to 11 years in prison for his death.

"This is all I have left," Allen said.

Allen's 19-year-old son, Dominic, was missing for 72 days before his body was found inside his mother's home in December 2020. Investigators said Kenya Stallworth and her husband, Robert Robb, tried to conceal her son's corpse in their home for more than two months, placing clothes on the body and sealing off the bedroom in hopes of eliminating any odors from the decomposing body.

Dominic Allen was an athlete and a graduate.

"Do you have any idea who you took him from? Any idea?" Allen said in court.

Stallworth's attorney said she and her husband were addicted to crack, and their lifestyle led to a stabbing and the gruesome discovery of her son's body in their Westwood home.

"Seventy-three days," Allen said. "Did he cry out for me? Did he ask where his dad was? Did he beg you to stop?"

Allen said Stallworth "sealed (her) own fate" when she sealed the bedroom where his corpse lay.

"I have to forgive you, but I don't want to...I know that's what Dominic would want," Allen said. "As far as I'm concerned, you can go to hell."

READ MORE

Court docs: Westwood mother, her husband tried to hide her son's body in their home

Mother charged with murder after police accused her, her husband of hiding her son's body