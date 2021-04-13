Mother charged with murder after police accused her, her husband of hiding her son's body

CINCINNATI — A Westwood woman is facing murder and felonious assault charges weeks after she and her husband were first accused of hiding her 19-year-old son's corpse in their home.

In late March, Cincinnati police accused Kelly Stallworth, 39, and Robert Robb, 35, of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Dominic Allen, Stallworth's son. Allen had been missing since September when police found his body in the couple's home on Fenton Avenue, court documents said.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office announced a grand jury had upgraded Stallworth's charges to include murder and felonious assault.

Dominic's father, Marcus Allen, said he learned his son was missing when Robb called him to tell him.

"She waited 10 days to file a police report. Then she stated that he wasn't going to file a report because she thought I was going to do it," Marcus Allen told WCPO last month.

A complaint filed on Dec. 5 says “John Doe” died in a bedroom of the home and that the couple tried to hide the body by “placing clothing on the deceased, sealing the bedroom and attempting to dissipate any odors while allowing the body to decompose.”

Prior reporting by WCPO 9 News' Abby Dawn and Whitney Miller contributed to this story.