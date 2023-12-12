Catch-a-Fire Pizza says farewell to MadTree but hello to West Side Brewing

CINCINNATI — Allegiances — and menu options — have shifted in the Cincinnati brewery industry.

Just one week after announcing MadTree Brewing opted not to renew a lease with Catch-a-Fire Pizza, the shop has already announced its new home will be with West Side Brewing in Westwood.

The pizza company has been partnered with MadTree since both businesses opened in early 2013. The pair announced they would be parting ways earlier in December; a press release from Catch-a-Fire Pizza says MadTree is looking to operate their own food service within the Oakley taproom.

During their decade-long partnership, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has also opened its own stand-alone locations in Blue Ash and Lebanon.

"We are thankful for the many years we were able to provide our guests with some of the best pizza and beer in the city," said Jeff Ledford, co-owner of Catch-a-Fire Pizza, in a press release announcing the business's departure from MadTree. "We know how much people have appreciated having our food inside MadTree's taproom."

Now, hopefully they'll appreciate the pizza company's new partnership on Cincinnati's west side just as much.

Early next year, Catch-a-Fire will open a new kitchen inside West Side Brewing's taproom though the company didn't announce when patrons will be able to order a pizza while seated within the brewery.

"We have been wanting to be a part of the Westwood and west side community for a long time, since our food truck days, and we couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with West Side Brewing," said Ledford.