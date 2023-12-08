Two men charged for hit-and-run that killed woman and her 2 dogs

CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested and face charges after authorities allege one of them was behind the wheel the day a driver hit and killed a woman and her two dogs before fleeing the scene.

The other man is accused of helping to cover up the crime.

Trevor Johnson, 25, appeared in court Friday through video conference. He faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of cruelty to a companion animal, one count of failure to stop after an accident and obstructing justice.

His father, Richard Johnson, was also in court; he is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

According to prosecutors, Trevor was behind the wheel that day in September, when 33-year-old Kymberly Maclary was walking her two dogs on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Police at the time said Maclary was crossing Glenway in a marked crosswalk "against the light" when Trevor hit her and sped off.

In court, prosecutors said Maclary was thrown off to the side of the road.

Instead of stopping after the crash, prosecutors said Trevor drove to his girlfriend's home and parked the vehicle; his father is suspected of then covering the car with a cover and removing its license plate.

In court, prosecutors said police were tipped off by Trevor's girlfriend and, when they found the car the next day, reported it "reeked of alcohol," though Trevor could not be charged with any alcohol-related offense, since he couldn't be tested for intoxication at the scene.

Prosecutors said surveillance videos, including some taken from Metro buses, helped police get a clearer picture of what happened that day.

"There's another part of the video where he actually almost hits a second pedestrian somewhere farther down the road, but that person kind of jumps back out of the way," said the prosecutor in court.

The judge ordered Trevor be held on a $50,000 straight bond. His father was given a bond of 10% of $10,000.