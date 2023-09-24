CPD: Woman, 2 dogs killed in West Price Hill hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday in West Price Hill around 9:30 p.m.

A 33-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, attempted to cross Glenway Avenue in a marked crosswalk "against the light" when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound through a green light. The unknown vehicle fled the scene following the crash, police said.

The woman was transported to UC Medical Center where she died from her injuries, police said.

Both dogs were also killed in the crash, according to police investigating on the scene.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, police said.

Police on scene said they have a description of the vehicle involved, which they have not released to the public, and are actively searching for it.

Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any tips or information on this deadly crash, please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.