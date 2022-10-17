Police: Man shot and killed in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in West Price Hill.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue for the report of a man shot late Monday morning.

When police arrived, they located one male victim dead inside a car, said Lt. Cunningham with Cincinnati police.

The homicide unit is on the scene.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about this shooting to please call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

