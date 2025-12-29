Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$1 million Christmas Eve Powerball ticket sold in Anderson Township

Powerball Jackpot
Jenny Kane/AP
A convenience store employee grabs a Powerball lottery ticket for a customer on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Portland, Ore.
Powerball Jackpot
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — While someone in Arkansas won the $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve, a person who purchased a ticket in the Cincinnati area also got a pretty penny after winning $1 million.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Christmas Eve drawing were 4-25-31-52-59 with a Powerball of 19 and a Power Play multiplier of 2. The lucky single jackpot winner got to choose between the annuitized grand prize or a one-time pre-tax payment of $834.9 million.

But there were still eight other tickets sold that matched the five white balls — including one right here in the Tri-State.

The Ohio Lottery announced a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Anderson Township Kroger location on Beechmont Avenue. The winner will receive $728,750 after state and federal taxes; talk about a happy holiday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

