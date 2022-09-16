Police: At least 1 shot in West Price Hill, West 8th Street and Hermosa Ave closed indefinitely

CINCINNATI — At least one person was shot in West Price Hill early Friday morning.

According to Cincinnati police, West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue will likely be shut down for the next few hours.

Investigators did not confirm how many people were shot and did not say the condition of the known victim.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

