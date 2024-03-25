Neighbors say stray bullet went through car window, hit 19-year-old driving in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a 19-year-old woman caught in the crossfire in West Price Hill.

WCPO learned the woman was driving westbound on Saint Lawrence Avenue near Lusitania Avenue at around 4 p.m. Sunday when someone in a car driving eastbound shot her. Cincinnati police confirmed it appears she was not the intended target.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

"Those kids coming down were at the wrong place at the wrong time, coming back from a thing for their grandfather," said Joyce Holscher, a neighbor who saw what happened after the shooter drove away. "What happened, it looks like it was a stray bullet, that went through her back window."

Holscher said she heard six shots Sunday afternoon when she was inside of her house.

"When there's a lot of little kids here in this neighborhood, we're bringing back the kids which is awesome, but I hate to see them all go away because of this kind of stuff," Holscher said.

WCPO also found out the woman's brother was also inside the car when the shooting happened, but it appears he did not get hit. We confirmed he's a student at Elder High School.

"We were blessed, there must have been a lot of angels here protecting us," Holscher said.

Holscher said the city needs to hire more police officers who can patrol areas like theirs.

"(We're) thinking about moving, you know for the very first time," Holscher said.

As of Monday afternoon, Cincinnati police have not released a suspect description or a description of the car or cars in question.